'War is war whether big or small': Supriya Sule differs with Kharge’s views on Op-Sindoor

Mumbai, May 21 Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar led-NCP unit MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday differed with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s terming India’s military action against Pakistan as small war (Chhutput Yudh) saying that no war is small or big when it there is a fight against terrorism.

Sule, who is leading a delegation abroad as a part of India's Operation Sindoor global outreach, categorically said: “A war is a war whether big or small. And this war was against terrorism. During the all-party meeting, we had collectively agreed not to politicise this issue or speak against each other in this sensitive moment.

“This is not the time to criticize each other; because we all Indians are one. The fight against terrorism today is not a personal or political fight, but a collective fight for the unity of our country."

She called herself a proud Indian and hailed the Operation Sindoor carried out by the Armed Forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed on April 22.

“I give Operation Sindoor not just 100 out of 100, but 1,000 out of 100 marks. Our armed forces deserve the highest praise," she added.

She further said: "There is an all-party consensus that political parties should not give any message that would create any misunderstanding about the Indian Army. We are all with India. There should not be any politics on this issue, and there will not be. Since any issue related to the army is very sensitive, the opposition parties also need to behave with restraint and responsibility. We observe a limit while criticising the government, because our goal is for the benefit of the country and the people."

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forced targeted terror launchpads in Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Defence Ministry in a statement said that the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed were hit.

A total of nine sites were targeted.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement read.

