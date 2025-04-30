War must be fought against Pakistan if it becomes inevitable: Siddaramaiah

Bagalkote, April 30 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the war must be fought against Pakistan if it becomes inevitable, asserting that India has also defeated the neighbouring country in 1971, leading to the break-up of Pakistan.

“Terrorism must be eradicated at its root, and the Central government must ensure the security of all citizens. If the war against Pakistan becomes inevitable, it must be fought,” said the Chief Minister.

He further added that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had fought the war in 1971 and defeated Pakistan, leading to the surrender of nearly 90,000 Pakistani soldiers.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah said that there is no need for a war with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Reacting to a question about whether diplomatic actions by the Central government following terror attacks had resulted in the separation of mothers and children, Siddaramaiah said that the state government supports the Centre’s decisions.

On the social media post ‘gayab’ controversy, Siddaramaiah said that whether it concerns PM Modi or anyone else, such acts should not be done on social media.

“While freedom of speech and expression exists, defaming others must be avoided,” he said.

Talking about the caste census, Siddaramaiah added that the party manifesto had emphasised the need for a social, economic, and caste-based census.

“However, it remains unclear whether the Central government intends to conduct a caste census or a socio-economic survey,” he said.

He pointed out that while the Centre has announced a caste census along with the general census, conducting a socio-economic survey is crucial for ensuring social justice.

He mentioned that the report of the socio-economic and educational survey has been presented before the Cabinet, adding that ministers have been asked to submit their written opinions on the matter, after which a Cabinet meeting will be reconvened for further discussion.

