War of words hots up between TDP, YSRCP over 'illegal’ party offices

Amaravati, June 23 The war of words between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) intensified on Sunday after demolition of the latter’s central office in Guntur District and notices to two more offices in Visakhapatnam.

While YSRCP has termed the action of the NDA government-led by TDP as political vendetta, the latter defended its action on the ground that the party offices were being built ‘illegally’.

Launching a fresh attack on YSRCP, state minister and TDP General Secretary, Nara Lokesh on Sunday posted on his ‘X’ handle pictures of YSRCP offices being built at various places in Andhra Pradesh and alleged that the previous government led by former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy allotted 42 acres in 26 districts for 33 years for a nominal lease of Rs.1,000 per acre.

“Jagan, is Andhra Pradesh your grandfather Raja Reddy’s property,” asked Lokesh, who is son of Chief Minister and TDP President, N Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh alleged that Jagan was constructing ‘palaces’ with Rs.500 crore ‘looted’ from the people.

“On these 42 acres worth more than Rs. 600 crore, grabbed for your land thirst, 4,200 poor can be given house sites. With Rs.500 crore being spent on your luxurious palaces, houses can be constructed for 25,000 poor,” posted Lokesh.

“What is this madness for palaces? Is there no end to your thirst for money,” asked Lokesh.

The TDP alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy built ‘palaces’ for himself in nine cities including Hyderabad and Bengaluru and he was now building ‘palaces’ for his party offices with public money and without approvals from authorities concerned.

It alleged that 42.24 acres of government land in 26 districts was allotted for YSRCP’s offices for a 33-year lease at a nominal cost of Rs.1,000 per acre.

“The value of the 42.24 acres land is Rs.688 crore while more than Rs.500 crore of public money is being spent to build these palaces,” it said.

The TDP claimed that permissions were not taken for YSRCP offices, except in Prakasam District.

The YSRCP has hit back at the ruling party, reminding it that between 2014 and 2019, the TDP government had allotted government lands in 10 districts on lease for 33 to 99 years for Rs.1,000 per acre.

“If you do it, it’s politics and if we do, it’s land grabbing,” reads a post on YSRCP’s official handle on ‘X’.

“Have you not issued a GO and built TDP offices across the state,” the Opposition party asked.

It claimed that the land for NTR Bhavan (TDP office) in Hyderabad was also allotted in the same way.

Alleging that its central office, which was nearing completion, was demolished in an act of political vendetta, YSRCP said if its government had resorted to a similar act, no TDP office would have remained in the state.

The under-construction office building of YSRCP at Seethanagaram of Tadepalli Mandal in Guntur District was demolished by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) authorities in the early hours of Saturday.

The APCRDA had issued a notice on June 10 to the YSRCP for taking up construction on the ‘illegally occupied’ land of 870.40 square meters within the boat yard compound of the irrigation department.

The APCRDA stated that the previous government leased the two acres of land, which was a boat yard and water body, to the YSRCP on lease at Rs 1,000 per acre, per annum for 33 years for their party office.

It was also alleged that the party undertook construction without getting approvals from the irrigation department and the MTMC.

The YSRCP had filed a writ petition in the High Court, seeking orders to the CRDA and MTMC not to take any coercive action against the building structure, until hearing was completed.

Claiming that the High Court had ordered a halt on any demolition activity, the Opposition party has slammed the government for violating the court’s order.

YSRCP plans to approach the court on Monday, seeking criminal action against those who carried out the demolition.

YSRCP leaders termed it a ‘destructive’ vendetta of the TDP-led NDA government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had taken vendetta politics to another level. He interpreted the demolition as a signal of the government’s aggressive stance for the next five years.

Even as a war of words erupted over the demolition, the Town Planning wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) issued show-cause notices to YSRCP seeking an explanation over ‘unauthorised construction’ of the party offices at Yendada and Anakapalli.

It was alleged that YSRCP proceeded with the construction of G+1 building over a stretch of two acres at Yendada without permission from the authorities concerned.

Similarly, construction of the YSRCP office at Anakapalli was taken up allegedly without approvals.

YSRCP leader and former minister Gudivada Amarnath removed the notice pasted on the office at Yedanda.

He claimed that the land was allotted in 2022 and the construction work began in March 2023.

He also stated that around Rs. 13 lakh and Rs. 30 lakh were paid to the government as taxes for plan approvals for the party offices at Yendada and Anakapalli respectively.

