Ward boy held, doctor booked for gang rape in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 20 A doctor has been booked and a ward boy arrested at a government hospital here in Mahanagar for gangrape.

The police action comes after the alleged rape survivor filed a complaint stating that the accused duo raped her on April 30 when she had gone to the hospital for some treatment.

According to the complaint, the accused duo tranquilised the woman before raping her.

S.M. Qasim Abidi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, said, "An FIR of gangrape under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376-D and other appropriate charges has been registered at the Mahanagar police station against the doctor and the ward boy."

Meanwhile, the doctor has denied the rape charge and pleaded innocence, said DCP Abidi.

According to the accused doctor, the woman had come to the hospital but she was referred to another medical facility. The doctor says that he never met the complainant thereafter.

This is the fourth rape case to have surfaced in the state capital in the last five days.

On Saturday, a 16-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly raped by two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, behind the Ekana International Stadium.

Just a day after, a 52-year-old woman filed a complaint stating that she was raped by staff members of an ashram on October 4.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her online friend, at the Lohia Park in Gomti Nagar.

