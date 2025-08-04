Warrior who played pivotal role in creation of Jharkhand; also supported Telangana movement: CM Revanth condoles Shibu Soren’s demise

Hyderabad, Aug 4 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have expressed profound grief over the demise of Jharkhand’s former Chief Minister Shibu Soren. CM Revanth Reddy hailed "Guruji Shibu Soren as a relentless warrior who played a pivotal role in the creation of Jharkhand state and in championing tribal rights throughout his life."

The Chief Minister acknowledged Shibu Soren’s significant contributions in fighting exploitative moneylenders and drug abuse, leaving an indelible mark in these struggles of the people.

CM Revanth Reddy recalled that Shibu Soren was a consistent supporter of the formation of smaller states and had extended strong solidarity with the Telangana statehood movement until its final stage.

CM Reddy affirmed that "Guruji’s service to the Adivasi (tribal) community will remain etched in history forever."

Shibu Soren served the nation with distinction as an eight-time Lok Sabha MP, twice a Rajya Sabha member, and as Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

CM Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt condolences to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, the bereaved family members, and admirers of the late leader.

Former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), too, condoled the demise of Shibu Soren.

KCR said that Shibu Soren’s fight for tribal rights and regional identity was an inspiration for the Telangana statehood movement.

The BRS chief termed Soren’s death as an irreparable loss to regional identity, federal politics and tribal society.

The BRS chief recalled his personal association with Shibu Soren and the support he extended to the Telangana movement.

KCR stated that the movement undertaken by Shibu Soren for Jharkhand state, reflecting the federal spirit of the country, inspired the movement for a separate Telangana state.

KCR recalled that he had invited Shibu Soren as the guest for the first meeting held in Hyderabad in 2001 at the time of formation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The former chief minister said that the full support Soren extended to Telangana movement can never be forgotten.

He said Soren recognised the aspirations of Telangana people and stood in support of the second movement for Telangana state.

He recalled that Soren fully supported creation of Telangana state in 2014.

The BRS chief also recalled that during the Telangana movement Soren’s JMM was a partner in the UPA government at the Centre and he played a key role in exerting pressure for formation of Telangana state.

KCR said in 2022 he visited Jharkhand to take the blessings of Shibu Soren.

He conveyed his condolences to Shibu Soren’s son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other family members.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao posted on ‘X’ that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Shibu Soren, a towering figure in Indian politics and a tireless crusader for tribal rights and regional self-determination.

“His demise is not just a personal loss — it marks the end of an era shaped by unwavering commitment to justice, identity, and dignity,” he said.

"During the tumultuous days of the Telangana movement, Shibu stood by us with rare conviction. His solidarity with BRS President KCR and moral encouragement to the Telangana agitation gave us strength at critical junctures. He understood the soul of Telangana, because he had walked a similar path for Jharkhand,” posted the BRS leader.

“As the founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, he led from the front and turned what was once a dream into constitutional reality. His legacy will continue to guide every voice that dares to demand what is just and rightful,” he added.

BRS MLC K. Kavitha also condoled the demise of Shibu Soren. She said Soren was a strong voice for tribal rights and also extended his support to the Telangana statehood movement.

