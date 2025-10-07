Wars today are fought 'in data and algorithms', not just battlefields: Defence Minister

New Delhi, Oct 7 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that in the modern era, wars are being fought "in data and algorithms" before they reach the battlefield, underlining the need for greater investment in frontier technologies and innovation.

In his address at the national conference on 'Opportunities in Defence Manufacturing in the Country', Rajnath Singh stressed that future conflicts would be shaped more by intellectual and technological prowess than by physical strength.

"We need to invest more in frontier technologies, in the intellectual sphere rather than the physical one. Our focus must remain on innovation and cutting-edge technology," he said.

The Defence Minister highlighted the government’s ambitious targets for the sector. "

Citing data to illustrate progress, he said India’s defence production has risen from Rs 46,425 crore in 2014 to a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore today.

"Of this, the private sector now contributes over Rs 33,000 crore, showing that industry is increasingly becoming a key partner in building a self-reliant India. As a result, our defence exports have grown from less than Rs 1,000 crore ten years ago to Rs 23,500 crore," he noted.

Rajnath Singh said that India’s journey toward self-reliance in the defence sector has evolved "from policy to practice and from innovation to impact".

"Self-reliance in defence is no longer limited to policies or declarations -- it is now reflected in action, impact, and global recognition," he added.

Encouraging the youth to become innovators in defence technology, he said: "India already has more than 100 unicorns, but none yet in the defence sector. I urge young entrepreneurs to aim to create defence unicorns. It will be a matter of pride not just for you, but for the entire nation."

Stressing the role of state governments, he said defence preparedness and national security were collective responsibilities. "When it comes to national defence, it is not the duty of the Central government alone. Strengthening the defence sector is a shared resolve of the entire country. When we work together, no goal is too big," he said.

He also urged state governments to expedite the provision of alternative land to the Defence Ministry in exchange for defence land and to make proper use of the Ministry’s online portal for construction-related permissions.

Rajnath Singh added that there is "no shortage of opportunities" in the defence sector for those with the will, the right policies, skilled manpower, and the determination to innovate.

"Move beyond the Defence Corridors and pursue new ideas and plans to strengthen the defence ecosystem in your respective states. The Ministry of Defence stands with you," he said.

During the conference, the Defence Minister also launched two key digital platforms -- the Defence Exim Portal, aimed at streamlining export and import authorisations, and SRIJAN-DEEP (Defence Establishments and Entrepreneurs Platform), a digital repository showcasing the capabilities and products of Indian defence industries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor