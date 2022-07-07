Warsaw 'toasts' 2 Indian Maharajas who fostered WWII displaced Poles

Mumbai, July 7 This week, the flavour of the season in Poland are the erstwhile Indian Maharajas - whose forefathers had sheltered thousands of Poles escaping from the horrors of World WarII - with the Polish government having a series of commemorative events in Warsaw and other cities.

The Poles are paying tributes to the then Chhatrapati of Kolhapur and Jam Saheb of Nawanagar

