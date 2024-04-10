'Was democracy not threatened during Emergency', PM Modi trashes Oppn's 'Constitution in danger' claims

Ramtek (Maharashtra), April 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the INDIA bloc of spreading lies that the Constitution and democracy will be in jeopardy if the NDA retains power after the Lok Sabha elections, asking was democracy not threatened during Emergency?

Attending an election rally in support of the MahaYuti nominees from Ramtek, Nagpur, and Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, PM Modi said, "As soon as a poor man's son becomes the Prime Minister, they (opposition) feel democracy and the Constitution are in danger. The INDIA bloc leaders can't see the poor people moving forward in life.

"There is a saying in Marathi that 'water doesn't divide if hit by a stick'. Hit any number of sticks in the water, it won't make any difference. So no matter how much these people attack a poor man's son, Modi will not back down from taking measures for the country's development.

"These (opposition) leaders are trying to divide the country with full force. They know that if everyone in the country is united, their politics will not work."

Addressing the gathering in Ramtek, the Prime Minister also said there had not been a single election with the NDA in power when the opposition did not raise the 'democracy and Constitution in danger' cry.

"Even when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government was formed, the opposition was singing the same tune," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that if the INDIA bloc becomes strong, it will tear the country into pieces.

"Even today they leave no stone unturned to pit one community against the other," PM Modi said.

He also attacked the INDIA bloc for not accepting the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, saying they only criticise Sanatan Dharma.

"This year, Lord Ram will be seen in a temple on Ram Navami. But will you let such an alliance win even one seat in Maharashtra? Shouldn't they be punished for their sins," the Prime Minister asked.

He also alleged that the Congress left the OBC community behind and ended Babasaheb Ambedkar's politics.

"Babasaheb was not given the Bharat Ratna, while the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were not brought into the mainstream by successive Congress governments. I would like to appeal to the citizens of Maharashtra and the country to unite and vote in the name of the nation," PM Modi said.

“You should vote to strengthen the country's foundation for the next 1,000 years. We want people to vote for a developed India," the Prime Minister said.

Pointing at the various surveys predicting a landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA, PM Modi said, "Let me give them a simple formula... When the opposition insults Modi, it means Modi will win again. When the opposition says bad words about my parents, it means Modi's victory is certain. When the EVM issue is raised, it means the Modi government will win again."

