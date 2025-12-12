‘Was passionate about contributing to welfare of society’: PM Modi saddened by passing of Shivraj Patil

New Delhi, Dec 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, saying he was deeply passionate about contributing to the welfare of society.

PM Modi took to the social media platform X and wrote, “Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life."

“He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society. I have had many interactions with him over the years, the most recent one being when he came to my residence a few months ago. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media X and said, "He was a seasoned leader, who served the country in various capacities and made effective contributions towards India’s progress. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Shivraj Patil passed away in his hometown, Latur, in Maharashtra, on Friday morning. Patil, 90, died at his residence ‘Devghar’ after a brief illness, family sources said.

He is survived by his son, Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, who is a BJP leader, and two granddaughters.

Patil served as India’s Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008 and was the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He also held the post of Governor of Punjab and served as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.

Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his public life as the municipal council chief of Latur and was elected as an MLA in the early 1970s. He later won the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times, establishing himself as one of the most prominent leaders from the region. He lost the 2004 Lok Sabha elections to the BJP’s Rupatai Patil Nilangekar.

Known for his dignified conduct, Patil never indulged in personal attacks -- either in public speeches or private conversations -- a party leader recalled.

He was also widely respected for his vast reading, meticulous study, and articulate presentation. His command over Marathi, English and Hindi, along with a strong grasp of constitutional matters, made him one of the most admired parliamentarians of his era, the party leader added.

