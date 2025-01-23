Was Saif really stabbed or was he acting, asks Maha Minister

Mumbai, Jan 23 Maharashtra Minister of Ports and Fisheries and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has raised serious doubts over the attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, asking if he was really stabbed with a knife or was it just an act. Rane also slammed Khan and used the word 'garbage' for the actor.

“Look, Bangladeshis have entered Saif Ali Khan's house in Mumbai. Earlier these people used to stand at the intersections of the roads, now they have started entering the houses, and maybe they have come to take him away. It is good garbage should be taken away. When he came out of the hospital, I also saw and I doubted whether he was really stabbed or not. The way he came out walking it was as if he was acting and dancing, it all looks suspicious,” he said at a rally in Pune on Wednesday evening.

“But there is one thing, whenever any Khan, like Shah Rukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan, is hurt, people immediately start speaking and when a Hindu actor is tortured, then no one comes forward to say anything,” he claimed. “What happened to that Sushant Singh?” the Minister asked.

He further said, “Jitendra Awhad and Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) did not come forward to say anything, they are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and Nawab Malik. Have you ever seen them worry about any Hindu artist? You (media) people should pay attention to all these things.”

Rane’s statement comes two days after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam expressed surprise over the fitness of Saif Ali Khan after he walked out of the hospital without a walker or a wheelchair.

Referring to the actor’s fitness despite the attack, Nirupam said, "The doctors said that the knife had penetrated 2.5 inches inside Saif Ali Khan's back. Probably it was trapped inside. The operation continued for six hours continuously. All this happened on 16th January. Today is 21st January. So fit as soon as you got out of the hospital? In just 5 days? Wonderful !”

Khan underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital last week and was shifted to the ICU later in the day. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body. According to the doctor, the actor had suffered six injuries in the attack, two of which were deep cuts. He had escaped severe injuries.

