Waste management in Lucknow, CSIR-IITR's offers to assess impact

Lucknow, March 5 The CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR) has offered to make an assessment of the ecological impact of treating 20 lakh tonnes of waste at the Shivri waste management site in Lucknow district.

A proposal to this effect has been received by Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). The plan integrates chemical profiling, bio-remediation and toxicological assessments and employing advanced techniques.

The project aims to scrutinize waste for harmful substances pre and post-processing, while assessing air pollution impact through quarterly sampling and advanced modelling.

Wastewater, groundwater and bio-soil will undergo thorough analysis to gauge pollution levels. The team plans to expedite the natural breakdown process of waste and evaluate its safety post-treatment by studying its effects on earthworms and zebrafish.

Anticipated outcomes encompass enhanced understanding and management of air pollutants, assurance of treated waste safety, restoration of the site for improved use and protection of workers and local communities’ health.

This initiative addresses environmental, health and economic concerns in legacy waste management. If approved, this effort could serve as a blueprint for sustainable waste management practices in urban areas.

Additional municipal commissioner Arvind Rao said, “We are considering the proposal as it ensures the right steps in treating legacy waste.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor