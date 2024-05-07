WATCH: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Son Attacks Employees at Noida Petrol Pump, Booked

A case has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his son for allegedly assaulting and threatening staff members at a fuel station in Noida Sector-95. According to the CCTV footage, Khan's son was seen assaulting people who were in line before him. The complainant stated that Khan attacked him because he wanted to refuel his car first.

Noida DCP Manish Kumar Mishra said, "Amanatullah Khan's son wanted to break the queue and forcefully get petrol at the fuel station. He physically assaulted and threatened fuel station's staff. Later, MLA Amanatullah Khan himself reached there and he also threatened the petrol pump employees. A case has been registered and action is being taken."

According to reports, the Noida Police filed an FIR against the father-son duo under IPC Sections 323, 504, 506, and 427.

What happened at the petrol pump?

The MLA's son, accompanied by some friends, arrived at the petrol pump in a car. An altercation then broke out between the MLA's son and a pump employee, escalating into a physical confrontation. Reportedly, the MLA's son broke the queue and demanded immediate fueling of his car. His anger escalated when the employee refused, leading to a confrontation. Soon after, the AAP MLA arrived at the spot. According to the complainant, the MLA also threatened him.

Two videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. One video shows the MLA's son assaulting a petrol pump employee, while the other shows Khan speaking with two policemen at the petrol pump.