Watch: BJP Releases New Campaign Song Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated its election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by releasing a new song titled ‘Fir Aayega Modi‘ (Modi will be back). Timed just ahead of the grand inaugural event of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the song conveys the message that, guided by the wisdom bestowed by Lord Ram, people will vote to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi back to power.

In a Hindi post on X, the BJP shared the video of the song, stating, “There will be a drum roll, on the ground of work! Ram ji will give wisdom, and Modi will come again. Modi is not an individual; he is the respect of the country. He represents the hopes of 140 crore people. Modi will be back, Modi will be back.”

The lyrics of the song highlight various significant decisions of the PM Modi-led government, including the construction of the Ram Temple, the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the 'surgical strike' on Pakistan, and the development of the country's road network.

The song also takes a dig at the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A bloc). The BJP, through this song, reiterates that PM Modi is the party's mascot, and his persona dominates the campaign, aligning with the party's strategy in the recent state elections, where PM Modi's image played a crucial role in securing victories.

After a resounding victory in the recently concluded assembly polls in the Hindi heartland, the BJP is reportedly gearing up to announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha by the end of January. According to media reports, there are speculations that the party's leadership is encouraging some prominent Rajya Sabha members to enter the electoral fray.