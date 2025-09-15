Watch: Brave Nurses Risk Their Lives to Save Babies During Assam Earthquake; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Northeastern and adjoining West Bengal was shook by 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, September 14, 2025 in evening. An earthquake and three aftershocks within 90 minutes injured at least two people and damaged numerous homes in Assam. Amid this one video of nurse putting their life at risk to make sure the new-born babies are okay surfaced on social media. This video is receving lots of love from all over internet.

This video is of Aditya Nursing Home, were two nurses immediately coming to the aid of the babies in the NICU as the earthquake struck. A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Udalguri district at a depth of 5 km, sending residents of Guwahati, Udalguri, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Nalbari, and other districts fleeing their homes. Two aftershocks followed, measuring 3.1 at 4:58 pm and 2.9 at 5:21 pm.

VIDEO | As an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude shook parts of the northeast region and West Bengal on Sunday, nurses from a hospital in Assam's Nagaon acted heroically, ensuring the safety of newborns as tremors hit the region.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/MOFUmU93QY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2025

Also Read: SC mulls involving IIT help for CCTV monitoring in police stations

Assam ex-chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is now Union Minister for Ports, urged people to stay alert. "Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert!" Mr Sarbananda Sonowal posted on X. The earthquake comes days after a 3.5 magnitude quake struck Sonitpur in Assam on September 2.