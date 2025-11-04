Watch: Car Loses Control, Overturns After Hitting Divider on Gujarat’s Palanpur–Deesa Highway

Gujarat: A tragic road accident caught on camera where a  speeding car lost control  and overturned after getting hit by  road divider. This dramatic accident took place on Palanpur–Deesa Highway was captured on CCTV  and is going viral on social media. Fortunately both the passenger escaped without any major injuries.  

CCTV footage shows, car heading from  Palanpur toward Deesa when it struck the divider at high speed. The impact was so strong that the vehicle leapt over the divider, landing on the opposite carriageway before flipping over.

According Desh Gujarat report,  driver sustained minor injuries, while the other passenger remained unharmed. The viral CCTV footage shows the car racing down the highway before suddenly swerving, hitting the divider, and somersaulting across to the other side of the road. 

