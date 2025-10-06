Watch: Cobra Welcomes Residents Inside Lift In Noida’s Society; Rescued After Swift Operation

Noida: Sector 168 ,Golden Palm Society's residents were shocked to see, cobra inside the lift of their high-rise building. This incident if of October 5, 2025, Sunday, when a reptile was seen with its hood raised and coiled on the floor. Cobra was rescued, unharmed after cautious operation by the maintenance team of society.

Building residents, stated that incident took place when people were waiting for the elevator. When the doors of lift were open, people discovered cobra leaving people in shock. Their was fear among people's mind. Following the incident, people informed maintenance team. Although no one was harmed, the incident has unsettled residents, who fear similar encounters within the building. Parents report their children are now reluctant to use the elevator alone.

This is not the first time society has experienced such instance, earlier snakes have been spotted in the society before, likely entering from surrounding green patches. The Golden Palm Society management has increased surveillance in common areas and advised residents to remain vigilant.

In Madhya Pradesh's Indore's Sadar Bazar were constable died after he attempted catch to Cobra. 17-years-old veteran Santosh Chaudhary was trying to take photo with snake when this incident took place. After reptile attack he was taken to hospital and was under medical treatment. However, during treatment he succumbed to venom.

Video of the incident has surfaced, showing the moment the snake bit him as he held the reptile with his bare hands. In video it is seen that Santosh goes towards cupboard and catch cobra with bare hands and was trying to click photo when this attack occurred.