Watch: Delhi High Court lawyers engage in scuffle over petty issue

A scuffle erupted among lawyers in the canteen of Delhi High Court, and the whole thing was caught on camera. The incident, which happened on Tuesday (December 12), is making waves on social media.

The disagreement reportedly started over a seating issue, and things quickly escalated. The video shows a woman lawyer standing in the middle of a messy canteen, passionately expressing her frustration about the situation. Food is scattered all over the place, and it's evident that the argument got pretty intense as even the woman lawyer's clothes were stained with spilled food.

Beautiful scenes in Delhi High Court cafeteria as senior advocates fight over chairs👩‍💼👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/1utbuEQ7wu — 𝐒𝐮𝐝𝐡𝐢𝐫 भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@seriousfunnyguy) December 13, 2023

The woman is seen in the video making a phone call to her family after the scuffle broke out. She claimed that other lawyers asked her to leave the table where she was having lunch, and she vowed to take the matter to higher authorities, even stating that she's willing to die for justice. She criticized senior lawyers, alleging they lack the sense to communicate respectfully with women, and declared herself as the daughter of Delhi, asserting support from the entire city.

As the situation unfolds, another lawyer, who was recording the incident, confronts the woman. There are accusations of the other lawyer attempting to hit her with a plate, and strong words are exchanged. The lawyer filming claims to have recorded everything and accuses the woman lawyer of lying. He insists that she slapped the senior advocate without any justification. In the background, others are heard suggesting that the woman lawyer may have acted irrationally.

After the fight, the woman lawyer was taken away by her assistant. As she left the canteen, she shouted that everyone there saw what happened and knew she wasn't to blame.