Watch: Devotees Take Sacred River Bath means in Haridwar, Varanasi and Ayodhya Post Total Lunar Eclipse

After total lunar eclipse devotees in Haridwar, Varanasi and Ayodhya took a holy dip in the river on Monday morning. In India total lunar eclipse commenced at 8:58 pm and lasted until 2:25 am across India. The practice of taking a dip in sacred rivers after an eclipse, whether lunar or solar, is considered auspicious and is believed to purify the body and soul.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP | Devotees take a holy dip in the River Ganga after the total lunar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/KYWBmc2nyp — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

#WATCH | Haridwar, Uttarakhand | Devotees take a holy dip in the River Ganga after the total lunar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/Uoo6Pjk2Rj — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

In Hinduism, eclipses are sometimes viewed as inauspicious events, and bathing in holy rivers is believed to wash away sins and remove the negative effects associated with the celestial occurrence. Thousands saw the celestial event, also popularly known as the "Blood Moon" and photos of this events has gone viral on social media. People were excited to see the last lunar eclipse of the year.

According to information given by astronomers September 7's lunar eclipse was the first visible from all parts of India since July 27, 2018, and the longest since 2022 and next total lunar eclipse will happen on March 3, 2026.