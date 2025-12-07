Watch: IndiGo CEO Addresses Staff and Passengers as Airline Works to Normalize Operations

The country's largest airline, which generally operates around 2,300 flights daily, on Saturday operated about 1,500 flights compared to little over 700 on Friday. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Sunday said the airline will be operating around 1,650 flights on Sunday and "step by step, we are getting back".

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers says, "I'm standing here at IndiGo's Operations Control Center in Gurugram. As you can see in the background, my colleagues are working relentlessly to further stabilize and normalize IndiGo operations. For me, they symbolize the unwavering spirit, professionalism, and incredible commitment of everyone at IndiGo. Once again, my sincerest appreciation for the great work each and every one of you is doing..."

Since early December 2025, IndiGo has experienced a significant operational crisis, resulting in over 2,100 flight cancellations and substantial delays due to technical problems, new crew regulations, congestion, adverse weather, and strained schedules. This disruption has caused chaos at airports with stranded passengers and lost luggage.

Flight cancelation chaos resulted in missed weddings, funerals and religious travel, with passengers expressing frustration over lack of clarity and poor on-ground support. In one such incident, a bride and groom travelling from Bhubaneswar to Hubballi were unable to attend their own reception after their IndiGo flight was abruptly cancelled.

With no alternative travel options, the couple joined the ceremony online while the bride's parents occupied the seats reserved for the newlyweds and received greetings from guests. The video of the wedding reception has gone viral on the social media. The reception of bride Medha Kshir Sagar and groom Sangam Das was held on Wednesday at the Gujarat Bhavan in Hubballi. Apologising to their relatives for attending the event virtually, the bride said she had no choice after the unexpected flight cancellation.