Watch! Man gets stucked on a waterlogged road during heavy rains in Bengaluru

A man was rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru. In a video which has gone viral, the man can be spotted struggling in water as the guards rescue him. angaloreans had to face a harrowing time on Monday as several residential areas in Bengaluru were waterlogged owing to heavy rains, prompting authorities to send rafts to evacuate people.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A man was rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/gFnZtzk6mu — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

The most affected areas are said to be Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. Taking to Twitter, netizens are sharing pictures and videos of the inundated roads. “Situation is terrifying at Ecospace near Bellandur. Vehicles are quite literally sinking. Rains show no sign of relenting.”Meanwhile, the city’s civic body BBMP has also issued helpline numbers. The toll free number 1533 will also act as the rain helpline. The BBMP also has a 24×7 helpline (2266 0000) and WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700), along with zonal helpline numbers.