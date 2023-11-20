Watch: Miscreants consume drugs, alcohol, and threaten passengers on train; AAP leader shares video

AAP Rajasthan State Women Wing President, Gayatri Bishnoi, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a distressing incident that unfolded during a train journey from Jaipur to Sri Ganganagar. The incident involved the open consumption of alcohol and drugs by miscreants on the train, who reportedly resorted to threats when confronted.

What adds to the alarming nature of the incident is the reported absence of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Jaipur Railway Protection Force (JRPF) personnel on the train. upon registering a complaint, expressed her dismay at the authorities' late arrival, which reportedly occurred an hour after the distress call.

"Not only women, no passenger is safe on @IRCTCofficial. It is very surprising; at 1 o'clock in the night, some miscreants are openly harassing the passengers by consuming drugs and abusing them on the train. When I tried to complain, I found that there is not even a single RPF/JRPF deployed on the entire train. When I complained through the TT, the police arrived after 1 hour. Meanwhile, the miscreants were threatening me. With the help of helpful passengers, I stood firm throughout the matter until the police arrived. But if any accident had occurred during this 1 hour, who would have been responsible for it?" Bishnoi wrote on X in Hindi.

This incident highlights the need for better and faster security on trains to deal with and prevent such situations. Bishnoi sharing her experience publicly brings attention to the challenges passengers face and emphasises the importance of authorities taking active steps to ensure people's safety while travelling by train. Bishnoi's video has sparked discussions about the Passengers safety.