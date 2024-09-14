WATCH: PM Modi Welcomes New Member 'Deepjyoti' at His Official Residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Shares Heartwarming Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the arrival of a new member to his household on Saturday. The addition is a healthy calf born to a cow already residing at the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

A new member at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg!



Deepjyoti is truly adorable. pic.twitter.com/vBqPYCbbw4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2024

The calf has a mark on its forehead, which resembles a symbol of light. In honour of this unique feature, PM Modi has named the calf 'Deepjyoti'. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi shared his joy about the event, quoting from scriptures: "Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada."

हमारे शास्त्रों में कहा गया है - गाव: सर्वसुख प्रदा:'।



लोक कल्याण मार्ग पर प्रधानमंत्री आवास परिवार में एक नए सदस्य का शुभ आगमन हुआ है।



प्रधानमंत्री आवास में प्रिय गौ माता ने एक नव वत्सा को जन्म दिया है, जिसके मस्तक पर ज्योति का चिह्न है।



इसलिए, मैंने इसका नाम 'दीपज्योति'… pic.twitter.com/NhAJ4DDq8K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2024

"It is said in our scriptures - 'Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada'. There has been an auspicious arrival of a new member in the Prime Minister Family on Lok Kalyan Marg. In the Prime Minister's residence, mother cow has given birth to a new calf, which has a symbol of light on its forehead. I have named it ‘Deepjyoti’," he wrote.

The Prime Minister's post was accompanied by a video showing him welcoming the newborn calf with prayers and affection. The footage shows Modi gently petting and playing with the calf, even planting kisses on its forehead. The video ends with Modi holding the calf and strolling through the garden at his residence.