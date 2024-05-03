Watch: Shoe Thrown at RSSP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya in Agra by Unidentified Person

A young man threw a shoe at Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) chief Swami Prasad Maurya in Uttar Pradesh's Agra during this Lok Sabha election rally on Friday. However, the shoe slipped the target and hit the standee holding a mobile phone near Maurya.

The man was immediately overpowered by the people and thrashed before he was handed over to the police. The police immediately whisked him away. Earlier this, some unidentified people also showed black flags and threw ink on his car. There was also a dispute between the police and the workers.

Shoe Thrown at Swami Prasad Maurya in Agra

The video of the incident went viral on social media, in a video a man it can bee seen that the Maurya giving speech on the stage a man suddenly got up and took off his shoe and hit RSSP leader, however footwear slipped through the leader and hit the stand holding cell phone.

More details are awaited.