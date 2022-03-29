Watch! TMC MLA threatening BJP voters says, vote for BJP and face consequences

The recent viral video of TMC MLA Naren Chakraborty is catching all the eyeballs, as he was seen threatening BJP voters. BJP Bengal co-in-charge Amit Malviya has shared a video of TMC MLA Naren Chakraborty, he also criticized Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Bannerjee over the video.

In a video, it can be seen Naren Chakraborty says BJP supporters do not to vote for the saffron party. He also said that if they did not vote, they could stay in the state and do a job or business and his party would support them.

Sharing the video Amit Malviya wrote, "TMC’s Pandaveswar (Asansol) MLA Naren Chakraborty, is seen issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters, asking them not to come out and vote, or else face consequences. Such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them. ECI must take note."

TMC’s Pandaveswar (Asansol) MLA Naren Chakraborty, is seen issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters, asking them not to come out and vote, or else face consequences. Such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them.



ECI must take note. pic.twitter.com/5KiPsPZHVG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 29, 2022

Commenting on the same, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly said, "Naren Chakraborty; earlier a Member of Durgapur Zilla Parishad & erstwhile Pandabeshwar Block TMC President (just like the recently arrested Anarul Hossain of Rampurhat), in 2016, was initially detained by CISF at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport; Kolkata."

"Later on he was arrested by the Police under the Arms Act; for trying to board a Chennai-bound flight with an unlicensed gun and rounds of cartridges. He could not show any valid licence," he added.