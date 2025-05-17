Watch: Traffic Pole Crashes Into Car in Noida's Sector 27 Following Heavy Rain (Watch Video)

Delhi, Noida and other parts of India are currently experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall. In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, heavy storm has created havoc. A red light pole collapsed on at DM Chowk and landed right on a moving vehicle in sector 27, causing significant damage. The daytime incident, in which a pole unexpectedly collapsed and crushed a vehicle, shocked local drivers. While the car sustained extensive damage, no serious injuries were reported.

Traffic police and authorities quickly cleared the scene to avoid congestion. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse, likely due to inadequate maintenance or corrosion.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy storms and rain caused trees and a red light pole to fall in Noida, damaging a car in Sector 27. Fallen trees are causing significant traffic disruptions. pic.twitter.com/PnrZ2uAbRG — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2025

As of now, no casualties are reported. In a separate incident, trees collapsing at different parts of the city has caused significant disruption.