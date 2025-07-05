WATCH: Vehicles Spotted Driving on Platform of Bhopal Railway Station, Video Goes Viral

Bhopal Railway Station Video: A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing vehicles driving on a railway platform at Bhopal railway station. The footage, captured by alert passengers on their mobile phones, has raised serious questions about security at the station and the negligence of Government Railway Police.

According to reports, the first incident took place on platform number 4. Passengers first spotted a four-wheeler moving along the platform. In the second incident, a youth was seen riding a scooter on Platform Number 4. Passengers recorded both incidents, which fortunately did not result in any accidents. No trains were present at the time.

SHO of the Railway Protection Force, Manish Kumar, said the RPF has taken note of the videos and is investigating both incidents. “We are currently investigating the matter, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those seen violating the law,” Kumar said as quoted by TOI.

Bhopal is one of the busiest railway stations in Madhya Pradesh. However, entry points at the station are reportedly insecure. Sources said that people can directly access platforms 4, 5 and 6 through certain entry gates without any checks. There are no security guards or barricades at these gates, making it easy for vehicles and unauthorised persons to enter the platforms freely.