WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Dances, Plays Dhol at Public Meeting in Howrah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showcased her artistic side during a public meeting in Howrah on Saturday, May 11, 2024, where she danced to traditional beats with local artists. The event, captured in a heartwarming video shared by news agency ANI, has since gone viral on social media.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dances with artists during a public meeting in Howrah#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/ZjZFnodq0W — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

Known for her love for painting, poetry, and music, Banerjee's passion for the arts was evident as she joined the dancers, even playing a traditional musical instrument resembling a Dhol during the gathering. This isn't the first time she's embraced local culture, as she was previously seen dancing with locals at a political event in Ghatal.

Eight constituencies in West Bengal are preparing for the fourth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election on May 13. These constituencies include Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, and Birbhum. West Bengal contributes 42 seats to the Lok Sabha, with voters already participating in three phases of voting on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

The electoral battle in West Bengal primarily involves three major forces - the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and a coalition of the Left Front and the Indian National Congress. These parties are competing to secure the maximum number of seats from the state, aiming to influence national policies and governance.

In the previous 2019 election, the AITC emerged as the dominant force in West Bengal, winning 22 of the 42 seats. The BJP made significant gains with 18 seats, marking its growing influence in the state historically dominated by the AITC and Left Front. Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress secured only 2 seats.

Among the key constituencies, Krishnanagar stands out with Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra seeking re-election after being expelled from the Lok Sabha over a "cash for query" scandal. She faces competition from BJP's Amrita Roy, popularly known as "Rajmata." Asansol witnesses a fierce contest between Trinamool Congress's Shatrughan Sinha and BJP's Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia. In Baharampur, Trinamool Congress's Yusuf Pathan challenges Indian National Congress's stronghold represented by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency presents an interesting dynamic with BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Trinamool's Kirti Azad, and the Left-Congress alliance's Sukriti Ghoshal competing for the seat.

Voting will take place in stages on May 20, May 25, and June 1, with results announced on June 4.