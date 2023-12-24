Watchman killed by tusker in UP's Katarniaghat sanctuary

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 24 A 52-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) here, officials said.

His body was found in the bushes of Girijapuri Colony after hours of search operation on Saturday.

Deveshwar was a watchman at a nearby irrigation department building.

Rakesh, his nephew, said that Deveshwar had gone out to attend nature’s call at around 9 p.m. The family launched a search for him when he did not return. When they found the body in the morning, they could still hear elephant noises, added Rakesh.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Executive Project Officer Dabeer Hasan, Katarniaghat Ranger Officer (RO) Anoop Kumar, Forester Mayank Pandey, Station Officer (SO) Saurabh Singh and others reached the spot and inquired about the incident.

Kumar said that financial assistance of Rs 5,000 has been provided to the deceased’s family. Further assistance would be given to the family as per the rules of the Forest Department.

Last, year two persons were killed and another sustained injuries after being trampled by wild tuskers in the sanctuary area.

