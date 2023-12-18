Water conservation to poverty alleviation: PM Modi's nine point resolutions for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the newly built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi. During the inauguration ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the prime minister. The seven-storey Swarved Mahamandir is build at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore and is said to be the biggest meditation centre in the world. The temple complex can accommodate 20 thousand people at one time.

The prime minister took a tour of the Mahamandir complex and said that he was mesmerised by its magnificence. The prime minister said that India is moving forward at a fast pace on the track of development and added, “It is a privilege for me to participate in the inauguration of Swarved Mahamandir in Kashi.”

Encouraging the "Vocal for Local" initiative, PM Modi urged people to use locally made products and emphasized the need to promote digital payments. He highlighted the transformation of Varanasi, stating that it now symbolizes development, modern facilities, faith, cleanliness, and change.

PM Modi engaged with school children in Varanasi, gaining inspiration from their enthusiasm for studies and the improved facilities in schools.

Additionally, the Prime Minister presented nine resolutions for the country:

1. Save every drop of water and raise awareness about water conservation.

2. Conduct outreach on digital transactions, encouraging villages to adopt digital practices.

3. Strive to make villages, cities, and localities the best in cleanliness.

4. Promote and prioritize local products, advocating for the use of Made in India goods.

5. Explore and appreciate the beauty of one's own country.

6. Educate farmers about natural farming practices.

7. Include millets (Shri Anna) in daily life and promote their consumption.

8. Make fitness, yoga, and sports integral parts of daily life.

9. Extend support to at least one poor family to contribute to poverty alleviation in India.