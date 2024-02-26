Water crisis in B’luru result of prioritising political alliances in TN: K’taka BJP chief

Bengaluru, Feb 26 BJP's Karnataka chief and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday attacked the Congress government over the water crisis in the state capital as well as the rest of the state.

"The Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s catastrophic mishandling of Bengaluru’s water crisis is a testament to their ineptitude and disregard for the people they serve," he said.

Vijayendra further said that by prioritizing their political alliances in Tamil Nadu over the well-being of people of Karnataka, they have subjected the citizens to unbearable suffering.

"Failure of the Congress government in Karnataka to effectively represent our interests before the Cauvery Management Board has exacerbated an already dire situation leading us to massive water shortage in Bengaluru.

“I urge the CM and government to wake up to the reality of the crisis they have created and take immediate action to provide relief to the citizens of Bengaluru. Lives are at stake, and their negligence cannot be tolerated any longer.”

The authorities in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, are crossing their fingers regarding the evolving situation in the state concerning the availability of drinking water, as the rainy season is four months away and water reserves have depleted alarmingly. The matter was raised in the Legislative Assembly by leaders from both the BJP and Congress.

