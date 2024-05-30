Water Crisis Sparks Protests Against Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

The water crisis in various areas of Delhi has led to widespread problems for residents, prompting women to raise slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).Delhi minister Atishi, who handles the supply portfolio, has issued directions to Delhi Jal Board CEO A Anbarasu to form 200 teams to monitor and reduce cases of water wastage.

Washing cars with hose, using domestic water for commercial purposes and overflowing water tanks in Delhi will attract a Rs 2,000 fine as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government takes urgent steps to tackle a water crisis in the national capital as it reels under a scorching summer. This comes a day after Ms Atishi alleged that the Haryana government is not giving Delhi its share of water this month. "On May 1, the water level in Wazirabad was 674.5, now it has dropped to 669.8. This has led to water crisis in several areas," she said. Wazirabad has one of the six water treatment plants in Delhi.

The Opposition BJP has blamed the AAP government for the water crisis. "Delhi is currently witnessing a severe heatwave, resulting in a water crisis. It was very evident since April that Delhi would face prolonged extreme heat. I question why the Delhi government did not implement a 'Summer Action Plan' and failed to prepare for this crisis," he said.

Countering the Delhi minister's Haryana argument, he said, "They often blame Haryana for water, so I want to ask why don't they source water from their ruling state Punjab or their coalition state, Himachal Pradesh? They can't even give a single line answer to the question of what efforts they made to meet the water demands of Delhi."The water crisis in Delhi comes at a time when maximum temperature in the national capital going above 50 degrees.