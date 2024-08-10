Water of Ganga, Kosi rivers enters villages in Bihar’s Saharsa, Munger

Patna, Aug 10 Due to heavy rain in India’s neighbouring country Nepal and the state of Bihar which shares a 726 km-long border with it, the people of Saharsa and Munger Districts are facing the danger of floods as the water levels of the Kosi and Ganga rivers are continuously rising.

In Saharsa District, water from the Kosi River has entered over a dozen villages, turning them into isolated islands in the Nauhatta block.

Similar dire situations arose in Munger District as well when the Ganga River flooded more than 20 villages across three panchayats.

Villagers in the affected areas are struggling with the shortage of food, drinking water, and fodder for their cattle.

The level of the Ganga River has risen above the danger mark of 48.60 metres at Gandhi Ghat and is now reaching 49.14 metres.

At Hathidah of Patna District, the water level of the Ganga River surpassed the danger point of 41.76 metres and is currently at 41.93 metres.

At Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, the Ganga River’s level has exceeded the danger mark of 31.09 metres, and is currently at 31.16 metres and still rising.

Apart from the Ganga River, Kosi, Gandak, Burhi Gandak and Bagmati rivers are also flowing above the danger mark in several districts, heightening the threat of floods.

Continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal and other neighbouring Indian states has led to rising water levels in Bihar's rivers, threatening the lives and property of people of the state.

The Kosi River is flowing at 34.93 metres at Baltara in Khagaria District, above the danger level of 34.85 metres.

At Kursela of Katihar District, this river has exceeded the danger level of 30.00 metres and is currently flowing at 30.20 metres.

The Gandak River is flowing at 62.36 metres at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj District, surpassing the danger level of 62.22 metres.

Bagmati River is flowing above the danger level at Sonakhan in Sitamarhi District and Kathaunjha and Benibad in Muzaffarpur District.

The Burhi Gandak is flowing above the danger level in Khagaria city.

Punpun River is flowing above the danger mark at Sripalpur in Patna District.

Earlier on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the Ganga River banks in Patna and instructed officers to take preventive measures to minimize the flood threat.

