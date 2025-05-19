Waterlogging throws Bengaluru into chaos, BJP slams govt for 'celebration over crisis'

Bengaluru, May 19 Heavy rains that lashed Bengaluru overnight led to severe waterlogging across several parts of the city on Monday, disrupting traffic and throwing normal life out of gear on the first working day of the week.

Key arterial roads, tech parks, and residential areas were inundated, with commuters facing long delays during peak hours. Among the worst-hit locations was Manyata Tech Park, prompting the Bengaluru Traffic Police to issue an advisory urging motorists to take alternative routes.

Traffic disruptions were also reported from Mahadevapura -- home to numerous tech firms -- as well as Bommanahalli, Yelahanka, Bengaluru East Division, Shantinagar, and Koramangala. In low-lying parts of the Nagawara ward under the Sarvajnanagar Assembly Constituency, residents were forced to evacuate as water entered their homes.

On the busy Outer Ring Road, a bus broke down due to waterlogging on the stretch between BTM Layout 29th Main and Silk Board Junction. The Madiwala Traffic Police have diverted vehicles via the Double Decker Flyover to ease congestion. Meanwhile, slow-moving traffic was reported from Hebbal towards Badrappa Layout.

The deluge sparked a political slugfest, with the BJP targeting the Congress-led state government for allegedly neglecting Bengaluru’s infrastructure. State BJP General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar slammed the government, saying, “While Bengaluru drowns, the government is busy celebrating its second anniversary.”

The Congress has planned a large event in Hosapete, Ballari, on Tuesday to mark two years in office.

“Rainfall was predicted, yet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar are partying in Hosapete. What’s there to celebrate when the city’s infrastructure has collapsed?” Kumar asked. “Let the government release a white paper detailing actual infrastructure spending in Bengaluru over the last two years.”

Kumar questioned whether Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge endorsed “celebrating while citizens suffer.” He added, “Not a single Minister is in Bengaluru. Flooded tech parks and submerged homes are proof of this government’s failure.”

He further challenged the CM and Deputy CM to visit the flood-hit Silk Board Junction, saying, “That’s where you’ll see your real contribution.”

In response, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, expressed concern over the situation.

“I am deeply concerned about the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru. I’ve been in continuous touch with officials and am closely monitoring the situation,” Shivakumar said in a statement.

He added that he would visit the BBMP War Room and flood-hit areas personally. “Let us be clear -- the issues we face today are not new -- they’ve been ignored for years by successive governments. The difference now is, we are working on long-term, sustainable solutions, not temporary fixes,” he said.

