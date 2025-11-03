Watershed moment: President Murmu hails India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph

New Delhi, Nov 3 President Droupadi Murmu on Monday lauded the Indian women’s cricket team for creating history by winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, calling it a “watershed moment” for Indian sports.

“My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women cricket team on winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time. They have been playing well and today they got the result befitting their talent and performance. This watershed moment will take women cricket to still higher performances. I admire the way the girls have done India proud,” President Murmu posted on X soon after India sealed a 52-run victory over South Africa in the final.

India lifted their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, defeating South Africa in front of a packed crowd. All-rounder Deepti Sharma starred in the memorable win with a brilliant all-round performance, scoring a fighting 58 and taking a five-wicket haul (5/39).

Put in to bat, India rode on Deepti’s fifty and a solid top-order effort to post 298/7 in 50 overs. The South African chase, anchored by captain Laura Wolvaardt’s valiant innings, ended at 246 in 45.3 overs, as the Indian bowlers held their nerve to script history.

With this win, India became only the third country, after England and Australia, to have won both the men’s and women’s ODI World Cups.

The triumph was even more special as the Indian team had endured a difficult journey, losing three consecutive matches in the group stage and barely qualifying for the semifinals. They then stunned Australia before overpowering South Africa in the final.

Wolvaardt fought hard, striking boundaries with ease, but none of her teammates could stay long enough to threaten India’s total. Earlier, Tazmin Brits’ run-out by Amanjot Kaur broke South Africa’s momentum after a 50-run opening stand.

India’s long wait for a women’s world title finally ended, and the victory promises to inspire generations of young cricketers to follow in the champions’ footsteps.

