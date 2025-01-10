Waterways need to be promoted for reducing carbon emissions: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 10 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that to achieve India's target of reducing carbon emissions, transportation through waterways needs to be promoted.

Sarma, along with Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the 2nd meeting of the Inland Waterways Development Council at Kaziranga, which saw the inauguration, launch and announcement of projects worth Rs 1,405.26 crore.

Chief Minister Sarma during his speech also said that the waterways sector should be treated with the same importance as roads, aviation and railways.

Stating that waterways is affordable and environmentally friendly, Sarma said that traveling by waterways provides an opportunity to experience the true beauty of nature.

He stated that corresponding to the commitment of India towards climate change initiatives and cutting down carbon emissions to zero, waterway transportation needs to be encouraged and promoted.

Sarma also said that if 30 per cent of the total volume of transport, can be shifted to waterways, India can perform very significantly to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The CM mentioned that the meeting and its outcome along with the new projects would help in revitalising Assam's waterways to drive economic growth in the northeast and beyond.

Sarma on the occasion also requested Union Minister Sonowal to use his Ministry in taking up scheme for Assam to be funded by both the Central and state government for procuring at least 30 dredgers for the state.

The dredgers, the Chief Minister said that would help in enhancing transportation and flood management and mitigation.

Civilisations have intrinsic relations with rivers as the Chief Minister said that the use of waterways is very ancient and closely. However, with time, the efficacy of other modes of transport has become very vital.

He however, said that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the use of waterways has become intense as a series of steps have been taken to revamp the sector which redefined the role of waterways in building Viksit Bharat.

