Wave of happiness across Bihar: Leaders on Nitin Nabin's appointment as BJP National Working President

Patna, Dec 15 Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday expressed immense pride and excitement on the appointment of Minister Nitin Nabin as the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Working President.

Speaking to IANS, Jaiswal said, "Every worker and supporter in Bihar carries pride and joy within them. Today, a young leader has been appointed to a top position in the Bharatiya Janata Party, assuming a key leadership role. This has sparked waves of happiness across Bihar, especially among the youth, sending a strong message that even a young person can become the National President of the BJP. There is immense enthusiasm and excitement among the youth."

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dharmshila Gupta highlighted the party's commitment to recognising hard work and merit.

"This is possible only in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Whether the worker is young, a woman, elderly, or from the most marginalised sections of society -- Dalits, oppressed, or underrepresented -- those workers who continuously work and diligently fulfil their responsibilities are recognised and given opportunities in the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is possible only in the BJP," she said.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam underlined that the party provides opportunities for dedicated workers to rise through the ranks.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is a party where even a booth head can become the national president of the country. In our party, every hardworking and dedicated worker gets the opportunity to rise to a high position. Appointing a committed worker, who has been elected as an MLA several times despite his young age, as the National Working President is a matter of pride," Kadam told IANS.

The decision to appoint Nitin Nabin as National Working President was approved by the BJP Parliamentary Board on Sunday.

This move comes as the term of the current BJP National President JP Nadda has ended, and deliberations on his successor were underway.

In the interim, the top leadership has entrusted Nabin with the key organisational role, marking a significant step in the party's efforts to bring in young leadership.

According to a letter issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, Nitin Nabin's appointment as National Working President takes effect immediately, signalling the party's continued focus on merit-based leadership and youth participation at the highest levels of its organisational hierarchy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor