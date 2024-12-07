Wave of mosque surveys a cause of concern: Robert Vadra

Mumbai, Dec 7 Expressing concern over surveys being conducted at various mosques, Robert Vadra, husband of Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi and son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday underscored the need for having a secular government and remaining together for progress.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, after offering prayers at Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai, the 55-year-old entrepreneur said that as a diverse nation, we must let everyone follow their faith.

He hoped his wife, along with Rahul Gandhi, would take on the BJP and expose the issues that the ruling party tries to hide. He also raised the issue of voters’ doubts over EVMs and called for an early solution from the EC before it gets too late and people lose faith in the method of voting.

Here are the excerpts from the interview.

IANS: How do you feel that your wife is an MP now?

RV: I am very happy that Priyanka is in Parliament now. I am sure she will raise the issues hidden or suppressed by the BJP. She will talk about all the issues including those related to farmers, women, and minorities, every issue that the country is facing which the BJP tries to hide. With Rahul (Gandhi), Priyanka would take up these issues.

IANS: What do you think about the demands being raised across the country for conducting surveys at various mosques?

RV: It is incorrect. I am very worried about all the surveys being conducted in mosques. Ours is a diverse nation, we must let everybody follow their faith. When people are in trouble they think about their gods, at that time, politicians don’t come to help them. They go to pray to the gods they believe in. We should have a secular government.

I am sure Priyanka, along with Rahul Gandhi, will try to reach Sambhal (in Uttar Pradesh that has witnessed violence over a mosque survey) and every place where there is disturbance caused by the government there.

IANS: What according to you are the ill-effects of the frequent communal flare-ups?

RV: We are a strong, secular nation and that’s the way we should stay together. That’s how we will progress ahead. We should just stay secular and together for all of us to move forward.

IANS: What do you have to say about the farmers’ agitation and their march towards Delhi?

RV: When the government does not listen to people who have issues and there is no hearing at all… Farmers have been protesting for two years, many of them have died… nobody was listening to the farmers. I feel before the 2024 general elections, when all three farm bills were reversed it was just for the optics.

IANS: How do you see the recent Assembly election results in Haryana and Maharashtra?

RV: I think there is definitely an issue with the EVMs. If all the (protesting) farmers are coming from Haryana, how is it that Haryana has elected a government that is pro-BJP. When all farmers from Haryana are protesting against it, there is certainly an issue with the EVMs. How can such a result come in Haryana?

In Maharashtra, we had much hopes. But I think the Congress will rise again and people will work hard. I congratulate Mahayuti but it should work for people in a secular manner.

The result was not on the expected lines. I have gathered from some people that they don’t believe in EVMs. People don’t believe in some EVMs because some of the EVMs have a battery life of 99 per cent and some of them have 66 per cent. These things have been taken to the Election Commission and I hope it will focus on this. People need to believe in EVMs and the voting system. People have doubts in Haryana and Maharashtra elections and the EC needs to look into it otherwise the people will lose faith in the democratic process.

IANS: Is the Manipur issue being addressed to your satisfaction?

RV: All the real issues of the country have to be heard by the Prime Minister. He goes to a fair for the North-East but he does not go to Manipur. They have a government there and there is so much disturbance. The women are being harassed, everybody is in trouble. If they cannot find a solution, they have to be above party lines and put all parties together to find a solution for Manipur.

So, there are a lot of issues that need to be taken up but if they are not going to listen to the Opposition, the Lok Sabha is not going to function. And I feel it is harmful for the country that the Lok Sabha is non functional.

IANS: How do you feel about being in Mumbai?

RV: I am very fortunate to be here and thankful for the love and affection that I got from everyone here. I offered a ‘chadar’ and prayers for me and my family. I am here for prayers for brotherhood, peace and harmony. I am on a spiritual visit and, spiritually, I am learning and joining everybody. I try to help all the orphanages that I can go to.

