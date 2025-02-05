WAVES 2025 'Reel Making' challenge receives over 3,300 registrations from 20 countries

New Delhi, Feb 5 The "Reel Making" challenge at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 has received an overwhelming response, with 3,379 registrations from across India and 20 countries so far.

The competition, launched as a major initiative under WAVES 2025, aligns with the government of India's "Create in India" vision.

It aims to empower creative talent not just from India but from across the world.

The challenge has attracted international participation from countries including Afghanistan, Albania, the United States, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, UAE, Australia, and Germany.

Within India, entries have come from diverse and remote locations such as Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Dimapur in Nagaland, Kargil and Leh in Ladakh, Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, Port Blair in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Teliamora in Tripura, Kasaragod in Kerala, and Gangtok in Sikkim.

Participants above the age of 20 are required to create reels based on two themes: "Viksit Bharat," which shows India's technological and infrastructure advancements, and "India @2047," which envisions the nation’s future growth.

These short films, lasting between 30 to 60 seconds, offer creators a chance to present India's progress through their storytelling skills.

The winners of the challenge will receive exclusive opportunities, including an invitation to a Meta-hosted event and a special reels masterclass in 2025.

They will also get all-expenses-paid access to WAVES 2025, where they will be honoured for their creative contributions.

Additionally, the Ministry will support the finalists in participating in international content creation competitions.

The winning reels will be featured in the WAVES Hall of Fame, on the official WAVES website, and across social media platforms.

Registrations for the "Reel Making" challenge will remain open until March 15, 2025.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, WAVES 2025 aims to provide India with a global identity in media, entertainment, and content creation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor