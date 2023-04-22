Way police carried body of minor girl is saddening: TMC Gen Secretary

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22 : After the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in North Dinajpur district's Kaliagunj, Trinamool Congress State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh criticised the police for the way they carried her body and said it is saddening.

This comes after a video that has been shared on Twitter alleging that a minor girl was raped and murdered by a group of men in North Dinajpur's, Kaliaganj, West Bengal. Further, in the video police can be seen dragging the body of the victim ruthlessly and inappropriately.

TMC Gen Secretary said, "The way police carried the body of the minor girl is saddening. This is unfortunate."

Highlighting the people who are chasing police in the viral video, and hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party, TMC Secretary Ghosh said, "Who are the people who are chasing the police? People of BJP are creating a ruckus there."

Earlier in the day, clashes also broke out between the locals and police in the district over the rape and murder of a minor girl.

Police and security personnel were seen on the spot.

Giving details, SP Dinajpur Sana Akhtar told that the victim's body was found in Kaliyaganj, after which the police swung into action and arrested the two accused.

"We received information that a girl was missing since Thursday night. We started conducting searches at all railway stations, and bus stands. Later, a body was found in Kailyaganj. Two people have been arrested based on the complaint given by the deceased's family."

Earlier on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Suvendu Adhikari in the state assembly alleged that the police didn't allow the BJP MLAs to meet the victim's family. He also accused the police of "diluting" the evidence.

