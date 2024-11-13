Wayanad By-Election 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Urges High Voter Turnout, Hopes to "Repay Love and Affection" (Watch Video)

Voting is underway today in Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where a keenly contested by-election is taking place following the vacancy of the seat. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited a polling centre in Wayanad, showing her support for the Congress candidate and engaging with local voters. Her visit underscores the importance the Congress is placing on this seat, which has previously been represented by Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka’s visit to the polling centre has drawn significant attention, symbolizing the Congress's efforts to maintain its hold on the constituency.

Wayanad has traditionally been a stronghold for the Congress in Kerala, with Rahul Gandhi having won the seat in the 2019 general elections. However, with Rahul's move to represent Amethi, the Wayanad seat became vacant, leading to this highly watched by-election.

While talking to media Priyanka stated that, "My expectation is that the people of Wayanad will give me the chance to repay the love and affection they have shown and to work for them and to be their representative. I hope everyone will exercise their democratic right and vote..."

In this election, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is representing the Congress's campaign efforts, while other major parties have fielded prominent candidates. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has nominated Sathyan Mokeri, a seasoned politician known for his grassroots support, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put forward Navya Haridas, aiming to make inroads in the Congress-dominated region. The by-election in Wayanad has garnered national attention, with leaders from multiple parties joining the campaign trail to rally support for their respective candidates. The Congress is hopeful for a victory to maintain its political stronghold in Kerala, while the LDF and BJP are both looking to expand their influence in the region.

The outcome of the by-election could have broader implications for Kerala's political landscape, with each party hoping to use the result as a launching pad for the upcoming state assembly elections. Voter turnout is expected to be high as people from all walks of life come out to cast their ballots, eager to shape the future of their constituency. As voting continues, political analysts are closely monitoring the polling trends, noting the significance of the result for each party. The final vote count will not only decide Wayanad’s next representative but could also set the tone for upcoming political battles across the state