Wayanad bypolls: Supporters line up on roads as Priyanka Gandhi heads for nomination filing

Wayanad, Oct 23 After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala's Wayanad to file her nomination, the people were lining up on the roads to have a glimpse of her, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

People are coming from far and wide to take part in the roadshow as the nearly 1.5 km long road leading to the Wayanad Collectorate has started filling up with people on either side.

The mother and daughter arrived from Mysore, late Tuesday night and Priyanka Gandhi appeared to have struck an instant chord with the people. She spent 20 minutes at the home of former defence personnel, especially sharing jokes with his aged mother, Thressia and her extended family.

With the interaction at her home beamed live by the numerous TV channels, the common feeling was Priyanka had stolen the hearts of many.

Early this week many were contemplating the margin of her victory to five lakhs, on Wednesday morning people were discussing that it could be mind-boggling.

“We will not let her down as she is our future Prime Minister and the margin would be over six lakhs,” screamed a youth.

On the other side of the road near the Collectorate, a group of women were shouting slogans in support of Priyanka Gandhi.

“We will ensure Priyanka wins with a staggering margin, never seen or heard in our state,” said the women.

On another part of the road was a group of men, who said the election is pointless as Priyanka will win hands down.

“At the 2024 April polls, just because it was the state BJP president who contested, the votes secured by him doubled from around 70,000 votes the NDA ally candidate got in 2019. This time none knows who the BJP candidate is, while the Left Democratic Front is Sathyan Mokeri, who in a way has been brought out from retirement. Just wait to see what Priyanka’s margin is going to be,” said the group of men.

“She is the iron lady of India, a tag which she has inherited from her grandmother and her presence is needed to strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi,” said Ashraf, a local Congress leader.

Both Priyanka and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi are staying at a resort, where Rahul Gandhi often used to stay when he used to visit his former constituency, which he retained in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, only to vacate it a few weeks later for Rae Bareli.

As promised by Rahul Gandhi, he sent his sister who will be filing her nomination on Wednesday at the Wayanad Collectorate.

Rahul Gandhi also arrived in the city on Wednesday and the entire Gandhi family will be present when Priyanka Gandhi files her nomination for the November 13 polls, which is going to be her debut election.

The entire brass of state Congress leaders are camping in Wayanad beside a galaxy of national leaders.

Barring Sonia Gandhi, all the others will take part in the roadshow.

