Wayanad gets its first CPI(M) Minister in OR Kelu

Thiruvananthapuram, June 20 Wayanad District is all set to get its first CPI(M) Minister after the party on Thursday cleared the name of OR Kelu, the party legislator from Mananthavady constituency to take over as the new SC/ST Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet.

The 53-year-old Kelu got this chance after incumbent SC/ST Minister, K Radhakrishnan resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha from the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency in Palakkad District.

Kelu belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community and is a two-time legislator. In 2016 and in 2021 he defeated Congress leader PK Jayalekshmi who was the State Minister for SC/ST in the Oommen Chandy Cabinet 2011-16.

Kelu is a popular leader and is yet to taste defeat in any election starting from the grassroots.

“I am delighted to get this post and my aim would be resolve burning issues facing Wayanad, which include man-animal conflicts and better infrastructure facilities in my district. Health and education sectors will also get priority for the uplift of the tribal community,” said Kelu.

However, the portfolios of Devasoms and Parliamentary Affairs which Radhakrishnan held have been given to VN Vasavan and MB Rajesh respectively.

