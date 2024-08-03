Wayanad landslide: Govt directs insurance firms to speed up settlement of claims

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 The Ministry of Finance on Saturday mandated the public sector insurance companies, including the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to extend all possible support to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy by expeditiously settling all insurance claims.

A directive in this regard was posted by the Finance Ministry on X.

Meanwhile, the toll from the Wayanad landslide rose to 366 while 206 are still missing as rescue operations entered the fifth day.

Besides loss of life, there has been massive destruction of properties with hundreds of homes totally washed away, along with other serious damages. Also, numerous cattle and other animals have also disappeared.

The Finance Ministry has pointed out that the insurance companies have initiated efforts to reach out to their policyholders through various channels (local newspapers, social media, company websites, SMSes, etc.) to provide the contact details for assistance in the districts of Wayanad, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur, where a significant number of claims are being reported.

"The LIC has been asked to speedily disburse the claim amount in respect of the policyholders under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. The documentation required for processing of claims has been relaxed comprehensively to ensure speedy dispersal of the claim amount.

"The General Insurance Council will coordinate with the insurance companies to ensure that claims are processed and paid expeditiously and will host a portal for all insurers to report claim status daily. The Central Government and @FinMinIndia remain committed to supporting the victims of this calamity and ensuring they receive the necessary assistance without delay and trouble," the Finance Ministry post on X read.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already said that he has directed the various departments to ensure that steps begin to issue fresh certificates to all those who have lost their documents.

