Wayanad landslides: 10 bodies found floating in Chaliyar River

Kozhikode, July 30 Locals living in and around the Chaliyar River in Kerala's Malappuram district, around 100 km from Wayanad, were shocked to find around 10 bodies floating in the river on Tuesday.

The bodies, which have been recovered from the river, are of children, some men and a female.

The locals said the bodies could belong to natives of the Pothukalu area in Wayanad district, which has been affected by the landslides and flooding after heavy rainfall.

A local on condition of anonymity told IANS that 10 bodies had been recovered from the river which is in spate.

With the recovery of these bodies, the death toll in the Wayanad landslides tragedy has reached 56. However, the official confirmation was awaited.

The worst affected areas in the Wayanad district are Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu. The locals from these areas, who managed to escape, are deeply shattered by the intensity of the devastation. Almost all have lost their houses and some of their dear ones.

“There are hundreds of people living in Mundakayil where I have been living for the past 24 years. What happened is terrible. I am deeply saddened. In this hospital there is no one from the area where I live,” said a deeply upset Kunju Mohammed, who said he had lost his house.

“I hail from the Pothukalu area and this is going to be the worst tragedy that Wayanad has witnessed. None has a clue of the number of lives lost as the entire place is ravaged by the landslides,” said a local who was inconsolable while searching for his immediate family members in the hospital.

The landslides were reported to have occurred at around 2 a.m.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M), Congress and other parties have given a call to their cadres to reach the affected areas to help the people.

