Wayanad Landslides: BJP Trying to Communalise Entire Situation, Says CPI General Secretary D Raja

Reacting sharply to BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja's remarks over disaster-hit Wayanad district in Kerala, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja said that the BJP is trying to 'communalise' the entire tragedy.

Speaking to ANI, CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "A tragedy occurred, and people are suffering. Our and several other parties are working on how to help the people- financially, supplying relief material, and shelter. People need food, shelter and medicines. BJP is trying to communalise the entire situation..."

"What is your responsibility as the political party of the country," questioned the CPI leader. This comes after Senior BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja on Saturday sparked a row as he linked the Wayanad landslides to cow slaughter practices in Kerala.

Indian Air Force on Saturday airlifted one ZAWER and four REECO radars from Siachen and Delhi to fasten the search operations in the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad. In a display of coordination and bravery, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Indian Army, and Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday successfully rescued three personnel stranded at Soochipara Waterfalls, located in landslide-hit Wayanad district of Kerala.

During their morning combing operation along the riverbanks from Mundakai to Soochipara, the ICG search team sighted three individuals stranded near the waterfalls. The presence of the survivors was immediately reported to the control centre at Mepadi.

A coordinated land and air rescue operation was swiftly launched, involving ICG, Army, and IAF teams. The combined efforts of these forces, utilising both ground and aerial resources, resulted in the safe rescue of all three personnel. The death toll in the massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad stands at 308 as of Friday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

As per the latest update, 215 bodies and 143 body parts were recovered, including 98 males, 87 females, and 30 children.The post-mortem procedures were completed on 212 bodies and 140 body parts and 148 bodies have been identified by relatives so far.