Wayanad Landslides: Govt Agencies Have Joined Rescue Operations As Hundreds Feared Trapped, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Tuesday that all government agencies are actively involved in search and rescue operations following severe landslides in the hilly regions near Meppadi in Wayanad district. Hundreds are feared trapped as a result of the disaster. Wayanad district authorities reported that a one-year-old child from a Nepali family residing in Thondernad village has died due to the landslide.

The operations will be coordinated, and state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities, Chief Minister Vijayan said in a statement issued by his office.

Also Read| Landslide in Kerala: 7 Dead, Hundreds Feared Trapped After Landslides in Wayanad.

He further stated that, following the landslides and other rain-related disasters in Wayanad district, the Health Department's National Health Mission has established a control room. For emergency assistance, people can reach out to authorities at the following numbers: 9656938689 and 8086010833, according to the statement.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has announced that Fireforce and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to the affected areas, with an additional NDRF team on its way to Wayanad. Additionally, two teams from the Kannur Defence Security Corps have been directed to assist in the rescue operations in Wayanad, as stated in a Facebook post by the KSDMA.