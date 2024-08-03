Wayanad Landslides: Karnataka Will Construct 100 Houses for Victims in Kerala, Says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday that the state will build 100 houses for victims affected by the recent landslide in Wayanad. In a social media post on X, Siddaramaiah expressed Karnataka's solidarity with Kerala in the wake of the tragic event.

"I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope," he said.

The massive landslides that struck Wayanad district in the early hours of July 30 have resulted in 305 deaths and over 500 injuries. Approximately 300 people are feared missing, while rescue teams are facing challenging conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they work to search through the wreckage of homes and buildings.

