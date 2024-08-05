Wayanad Landslides: Over 2,500 People, Including 599 Children and Six Pregnant Women Staying in Relief Camps in Kerala

Authorities have reported that over 2,500 people, including 599 children and six pregnant women, are now staying in relief camps across Kerala's Wayanad district due to the recent deadly landslides. The Chief Minister's Office has confirmed that 16 rescue camps have been set up in Meppadi and nearby village panchayats to assist those affected by the disaster.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, a total of 2,514 people from 723 families are currently sheltered in the relief camps. This includes 943 males, 972 females, and 599 children.

The Chief Minister's Office also reported that out of the total women in the relief camps, six are pregnant. As of Sunday evening, government figures show that 221 bodies and 166 body parts have been recovered from the landslide site. Additionally, the number of missing persons has decreased to 180 from the previous count of 206, following recent contact with some individuals by phone.

