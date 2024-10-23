Wayanad the Only Constituency in Country with Two Members in Parliament, Says Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted that Wayanad is the only constituency in the country that will have two members in Parliament, urging the hill district's residents to support his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, as she makes her electoral debut. As the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul stated that Priyanka would serve as the official MP from Wayanad, while he would take on the role of the unofficial MP.

"One is the official member of the Parliament and the other is the unofficial member of the Parliament and both will work together to protect the people of Wayanad," he said, while addressing a public meeting at Kalpetta here after the massive roadshow held by his sister ahead of filing her nomination for the bypoll.

Rahul Gandhi, who represented the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from 2019 to 2024, emphasized the bond he shares with the district's residents, urging them to care for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi. He remarked, "I think all of you understand very well the relationship I have with the people of Wayanad. Priyanka mentioned in her speech that you protected and supported me when I needed it most." He added, "The Rakhi I am wearing was made by my sister, and I don't take it off until it breaks. It symbolizes a brother's protection for his sister. That’s why I request the people of Wayanad to look after my sister and protect her. She will dedicate her energy to addressing Wayanad's issues and ensuring your safety."

"When our father died she looked after my mother. My mother lost everything, my sister lost everything. But the person who looked after my mother was my sister. I am confident my sister is ready to sacrifice anything for her family. She considers the people of Wayanad as her family," he said.