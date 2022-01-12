WB boy, Karnataka girl fall in love online while playing PubG, get married

Many fall in love with each other on social media. But now two strangers have fallen in love while playing online PUBG. Two strangers met online while playing PUBG. They started talking and they both fell in love. After this the two decided to get married. The incident has been reported in West Bengal and Karnataka. While playing PUBG, a young woman from Karnataka fell in love with a young man from Bengal. According to media reports, a young woman named Frija from Karnataka loved to play PUB-G. She used to play PUB-G online. While playing Pub-G, she met Sanur Alam, a boy from Dhupgudi, West Bengal, online. The two fell in love with each other while playing Pub-G.

After falling in love, both of them shared their mobile numbers with each other. After that both of them were talking on the phone for a long time. The two had never met before. They were introduced through games. While talking on the phone, Friza and Sanur fell in love. Meanwhile, Frija made a decision and one day, she flew from Karnataka to Sanur Alam's Dhupgudi village.

Friza went straight to the young man's house. After this, when Sanur opened the door of the house, he could not believe his eyes. People in the young man's house were shocked to see her outside the house. After this, the family came to know about their love story. After this, the girl's family was called and the two families got them married.